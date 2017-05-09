Trump Changed His Twitter Banner Photo After The Internet Dragged Him For It
Photoshopper-in-chief.
Hours after a Senate hearing Monday on Russian influence on the 2016 election, President Trump had this to say on Twitter:
Apparently the president thought the tweet was so important, he created a special image with the message to use as his Twitter header on Monday night.
He changed it back to a tweet-less header on Tuesday morning, but there was plenty of time for the internet to memeify it.
They began to suggest other memorable Trump statements and tweets that could be good header material.
Adding text to a header image really offered a whole universe of possibilities.
Some people thought Trump was maybe protesting a little ~too much~ about alleged collusion with Russia.
And it reminded others of President George W. Bush's infamous banner.
Meanwhile, alt-right fans of Trump thought it was a great troll.
It's worth noting that Trump's original tweet is misleading. Clapper did say he didn't know of evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia — but the FBI investigation is ongoing, and it's classified.
