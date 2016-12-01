Dolly Parton Is Donating $1,000 A Month To Tennessee Wildfire Victims

"We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires."

Singer Dolly Parton is donating to families who lost their homes in the wildfire that ripped through the Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains this week.

Parton, whose theme park Dollywood was evacuated during the fire, said her foundation will donate $1,000 a month for six months to the families whose homes were destroyed.

"We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires," Parton said in a statement. "To aid in their recovery effort, the Dollywood Foundation will provide $1,000 a month to all of those families who lost their homes in the fires for six months so that they can get back on their feet.”