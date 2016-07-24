DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz Stepping Down Amid Email Scandal

Wasserman Schultz announced she will leave her position after this week's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced she would leave her leadership position after the Democratic National Convention ends this week, amid a controversy over leaked DNC emails.

Wasserman Schultz had been criticized by the Bernie Sanders campaign for appearing to favor Hillary Clinton throughout their Democratic primary.

Hackers this week also posted thousands of emails from party staff members, some of which showed DNC staffers criticizing the Sanders campaign and questioning his faith.

Earlier Sunday, Sanders had called for Wasserman Schultz to resign her position.

“I asked and demanded Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s resignation many, many months ago and I state that again,” he told CNN. “I don’t think she is qualified to be the chair of the DNC — not only for these awful e-mails, which revealed the prejudice of the DNC, but also because we need a party that reaches out to working people and young people and I don’t think her leadership style is doing that.”

In a statement, Wasserman Schultz said she was proud of the party's inclusive platform and would continue to support Clinton in her campaign.

"Going forward, the best way for me to accomplish those goals is to step down as Party Chair at the end of this convention," she said. "As Party Chair, this week I will open and close the Convention and I will address our delegates about the stakes involved in this election not only for Democrats, but for all Americans."