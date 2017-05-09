A Republican congressman said he is looking into legislation that would establish an independent commission, joining a handful of other GOP lawmakers critical of Trump's firing of James Comey.

President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday prompted several Republicans in Congress to consider creating independent investigations into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, joining a common talking point among Democrats.

Rep. Justin Amash, a House Republican, said on Twitter he is reviewing legislation that would establish an independent commission in Congress to look into Russian influence.

One of the options he's considering is legislation from Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Elijah Cummings, he told BuzzFeed News. The bill would create a nonpartisan, independent commission to investigate foreign influence in the 2016 election, but it has so far failed to pick up much traction with Republicans. North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones is the only Republican who has signed on to the bill.

"I'm open to working with any Republican to create an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure we are never attacked again," Swalwell told BuzzFeed News.

Republican Sen. John McCain has focused on establishing a select committee — which would be run within Congress — and has also said he could support an outside investigation, along the lines of what Swalwell and Cummings have proposed.



"I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election," McCain said in a statement. "The president's decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and the urgency for such a committee."

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, another House Republican, called the decision to fire Comey "extraordinary" in a statement and also discussed "the need for Congress to establish a Select Committee with full investigatory powers to thoroughly examine this matter.”

"Congress and the American people need a transparent explanation as to how this decision was reached and why it was executed at this time," he said.



Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, a former FBI public affairs director, also called for an "independent investigation."

"Both Democrats and Republicans attacked the FBI Director at various times for various reasons and called for his ouster," Comstock said in a statement tweeted late Tuesday night. "However, I can't defend or explain tonight's actions or timing of the firing of FBI Director James Comey."

"The FBI investigation into the Russian impact on the 2016 election must continue," she added. "There must be an independent investigation that the American people can trust."

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen said the circumstances surrounding Comey's firing during the ongoing investigation into Russia warrented an independent investigation. Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi of Ohio said in a statement that he would support a special prosecutor.

Most lawmakers said they had no warning that Comey would be fired, and Democrats questioned Trump's motives.

In a memo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Comey had mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. But Democrats pointed to the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election as the reason behind the firing.

"Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation," Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Clinton's 2016 running mate, said in a tweet.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania put it in starker terms.