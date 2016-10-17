Democrats Raised More Than $13,000 To Reopen A Firebombed Republican Office

"This is not how Americans resolve their differences."

The incident was condemned across the political aisle, from presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to local officials — and a group of academics.

Zeynep Tufekci of the University of North Carolina's School of Information Science first tweeted about Democrats helping the GOP office, and David Weinberger of Harvard's Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Technology later launched a campaign on GoFundMe.

"Zeynep's idea of having Democrats contribute to reopening a Republican

office that was a victim of political terrorism — no matter who was responsible — struck a chord with me, and apparently with lots of other people," Weinberger told BuzzFeed News.