Democrat Donor Ed Buck Has Been Indicted In Two Overdose Deaths At His West Hollywood Home

LOS ANGELES — The wealthy West Hollywood man accused of preying on vulnerable men with drugs, leading to multiple overdoses, is now facing more criminal charges.

Ed Buck, a donor to Democrat candidates and other political causes, was arrested last month after two men died of methamphetamine overdoses in his apartment within two years. A third man overdosed and survived on Sept. 11, then reported what happened to authorities.

On Wednesday, Buck was indicted on five federal drug charges, each of which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life. He has been ordered to remain in custody while the trial proceeds; prosecutors have said that if released, they believe Buck's behavior would continue and more people could die.

Buck was originally charged with providing methamphetamine, resulting in death, in connection with the 2017 fatal overdose of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore. When federal authorities announced the charge, they said they believed there were more victims.