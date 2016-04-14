Democrats To Sue After Arizona Primary Voters Waited Hours At The Polls

Democratic Party officials said Thursday they are hoping to improve access at the polls in time for November's general election.

Democratic Party officials on Thursday said they plan to sue the state of Arizona after some voters waited more than five hours at the polls during the primary election in March.

The lawsuit was expected to be filed Friday by the Arizona Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Committee, and the Kirkpatrick for Arizona Senate. Democratic officials are seeking renewed federal oversight of the state's voting system, which they say fell short of equally protecting minority residents' right to vote.

"For years, Arizonans have demanded accountability and changes to the way our elections are run, yet our rights, privileges, and immunities guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution have been relentlessly chipped away," state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alexis Tameron said in a statement.

Until 2013, Arizona's elections had been overseen federally under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act due to historical issues with discrimination. That discrimination reared its head again in March's "fiasco" of a primary, Tameron said.

In Maricopa County, home to most of the state's residents, just 60 polling places served 1.25 million eligible registered voters in the March 22 primary. Elections officials said the reduction in polling places was a matter of saving money and later apologized.