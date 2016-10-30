Someone Dumped A Pile Of Manure Outside A Democratic Party Office
It's not the first time Democrats in Warren County, Ohio, have been stuck with a pile of crap before an election.
A man was arrested after authorities said he dumped a pile of manure outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Warren County, Ohio, on Saturday.
It's not the first time a pile of crap has landed at the party's doorstep before an election.
On Monday, a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief in connection with the dump.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.