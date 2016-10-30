BuzzFeed News

Someone Dumped A Pile Of Manure Outside A Democratic Party Office

It's not the first time Democrats in Warren County, Ohio, have been stuck with a pile of crap before an election.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 31, 2016, at 4:07 p.m. ET

Posted on October 30, 2016, at 4:33 p.m. ET

A man was arrested after authorities said he dumped a pile of manure outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Warren County, Ohio, on Saturday.

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's office first noticed the mess early Saturday and notified local party leaders, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

On Saturday, the party said they were working with the sheriff's office to find the people responsible for the shit.

"We have cameras, so the perps will hopefully be responsible for their actions," the Warren County party wrote on Facebook.

The local Republican party denied having anything to do with the dump, USA Today reported, and offered to assist in the clean up.

It's not the first time a pile of crap has landed at the party's doorstep before an election.

In 2012, a manure pile was dumped in the same spot several weeks before the election.

No one was arrested at that time.

This time around, Democratic party chairwoman Bethe Goldenfield told BuzzFeed News the pile was cleaned up within a few hours, but the party is still waiting to hear what the cost will be.

"Having this happen again was a disappointment, but we simply had it cleaned up and kept on working with our volunteers and concentrating on getting out our voters," Goldenfield said.

She added the party has received a number of supportive phone calls, as well as new offers from people to volunteer.

"They go low and we hold our head high and keep working to accomplish our goals," she said.

On Monday, a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief in connection with the dump.

James Pinell, a resident of nearby Lebanon, Ohio, was charged with the misdemeanor and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, authorities said. If found guilty, he faces up to 60 days in jail.
Warren County Sheriff's Office

James Pinell, a resident of nearby Lebanon, Ohio, was charged with the misdemeanor and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, authorities said.

If found guilty, he faces up to 60 days in jail.

