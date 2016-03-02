Defense Implies Nude Video Helped Erin Andrews' Career

The sportscaster is seeking $75 million from the man who shot the video in 2008 and a Nashville Marriott that she said allowed him to request the room next to hers.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews testified Monday that she will forever be haunted by a secretly recorded video posted online showing her naked in a hotel room, but an attorney on Tuesday suggested it hadn't hurt her career.

"You have done very well in your career since 2009," said attorney Marc Dedman, who is representing the man who shot the video and the Nashville Marriott where it was taken. "You have thrived in your career since 2009."

Andrews is seeking $75 million in damages from the man behind the video, Michael Barrett, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to its making. The Nashville Marriott is also named in the suit; Andrews has said the hotel allowed Barrett to request the room next to hers without notifying her.

On Tuesday Andrews continued her testimony on how the video has affected her, and how she expects it will continue to do so. An expert earlier in the trial testified it had been viewed 16.8 million times.

Seven years later, Andrews said she still gets tweets and nasty messages about it. She said she fears how she will explain it to her future children and her grandchildren.

"This will always be there," she said. "There will always be a reminder every single day."

Since Barrett was released from jail, Andrews said, she has sought counseling. She said she has slowly come to terms with the fact that she will need some type of counseling or other treatment for the rest of her life.