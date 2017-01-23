BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

At Least 18 People Are Dead After Tornadoes And Storms Hit Southeast US

news

At Least 18 People Are Dead After Tornadoes And Storms Hit Southeast US

A state of emergency was declared for seven counties in southern Georgia, and storm advisories remained in effect across the region.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 22, 2017, at 9:29 p.m. ET

Posted on January 22, 2017, at 7:17 p.m. ET

At least 18 people were killed in severe weather that swept through the southeast US over the weekend.

Branden Camp / AP

A tornado watch remained in effect for much of Georgia on Sunday. A tornado was reported in Dougherty County earlier in the day, and by 8 p.m. local time, officials said 14 people had died in the state.

There tornado watch still in effect until 8 p.m. for much of Georgia. Check for possible impacts and how you can co… https://t.co/J7UTjxyhuQ
Georgia EM&amp;HS @GeorgiaEMA

There tornado watch still in effect until 8 p.m. for much of Georgia. Check for possible impacts and how you can co… https://t.co/J7UTjxyhuQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

High winds and hail devastated homes and left people injured. Forecasters also warned of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Seven people were killed in a mobile home park near Adel in rural Cook County, the most fatalities of any area. At least half the mobile homes in the park were destroyed, as well as other houses and farms in the area.
Branden Camp / AP

Seven people were killed in a mobile home park near Adel in rural Cook County, the most fatalities of any area. At least half the mobile homes in the park were destroyed, as well as other houses and farms in the area.

In his emergency declaration for seven counties, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged people to continue to be cautious.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said in a statement. &quot;These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.&quot;
Branden Camp / AP

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said in a statement. "These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact."

In Mississippi, four people were killed Saturday in a tornado that struck Forrest County, emergency management officials said. At least 480 homes were damaged in the state, and 50 people were injured.

Thousands of people remained without power on Sunday as recovery efforts began.
Ryan Moore / AP

Thousands of people remained without power on Sunday as recovery efforts began.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT