A Child Playing With A Stove Caused The Bronx Fire That Killed At Least 12 People

A fire broke out Thursday night in an apartment building in the Bronx in New York, killing at least 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

It was later determined that the fire was accidentally caused by a child playing with a stove.

Among the victims were four children, including a 7-month-old, and eight adults. The deceased were identified by police Saturday as Shantay Young, 19; Karen Francis, 37; Kylie Francis, 2; Charmela Francis, 7; Gabriel Yaw Sarkookie, 48; Emmanuel Mensah, 28; Justice Opoku, 54; Maria Batiz, 58; Amora Batiz, 7 months; Solomon Donkor, 49, Hannah Donkor, 17; and William Donkor.

The fire began in a kitchen on the first floor of the building because of a 3 1/2-year-old boy who was playing with burners on the stove, Daniel Nigro, the commissioner of New York City Fire Department (FDNY), said Friday.

His mother was not aware of the fire until the boy began screaming, Nigro said. She exited the apartment with her two children, but left the door open so the fire spread quickly up the stairs, according to the commissioner.

"The stairway acted like a chimney," Nigro said. "It took the fire so quickly upstairs that people had very little time to react. They couldn't get back down the stairs and those that tried — a few of them perished."

Others escaped and some were helped out on to the fire escape, where they were rescued by fire crews.

Nigro said firefighters got to the scene within three minutes and entered the building "bravely," saving a number of residents, but added that "this loss is unprecedented."

"This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century based on the information we have now," de Blasio said Thursday night. "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years."