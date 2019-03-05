At least 23 people died when the storm hit Lee County on Sunday.

Tami Chappell / AFP / Getty Images

As a massive tornado barreled through Alabama's Lee County on Sunday, leveling homes and ripping trees from the ground, residents scrambled to take cover, using whatever means possible to survive the deadly storm. The tornado, preliminarily classified as an EF-4 with 170 mph winds and the strongest to strike the US in several years, was one of many that tore across the Alabama-Georgia border region Sunday afternoon in a severe weather outbreak. At least 23 people were killed, including three children. Dozens of others were injured.

The path of the tornado was almost a mile wide and 24 miles long, said Chris Darden of the National Weather Service. "[It was] a monster tornado as it moved across the area," he told reporters on Monday. Forecasters first began discussing the threat of a tornado on Thursday, and tornado watches were issued Sunday morning. Around eight minutes before the tornado struck, the National Weather Service upgraded that to a tornado warning, and authorities said alerts were sent out to every cell phone in the area.

Tami Chappell / AFP / Getty Images

Greg Molinari, whose home was destroyed, told AL.com that he and his wife knew to take the storm seriously when the tornado sirens began going off. He said he received a text from his daughter-in-law, telling them to get into a bathroom and put pots over their heads. "Well, the bathroom wasn’t a great idea because it’s an exterior wall. But we went in the hallway, which is a small, confined area here," he told AL.com, recalling the harrowing near-death experience. "And we did put big cooking pots over our head. Saved our lives. The ceiling crashed in on us.” Another survivor told CBS she hid in a closet when the tornado hit. When the winds passed, her roof was gone — and she was surrounded by chaos.

REUNITED AFTER THE STORM: An Alabama woman hugs her granddaughter after a possible tornado tore through parts of the state Sunday. The survivor later describes the aftermath as, "a war zone." https://t.co/bHRpJJSGpJ

"It's like a war zone," she told CBS. "I knew it was bad, but I just didn't know how bad." Joshua Waites told WVTM he was coming down the highway when he saw a woman with a baby walking away from destroyed homes. He said he asked if she needed anything, and she told him there were two people still alive and calling for help under the debris. "We dug them out," he told WVTM, adding they were still conscious and responsive. "They were in the bathroom and shower, and we managed to dig them out after about half an hour."

Joshua Waites rescued several people that were trapped under #tornado debris off of Lee Highway 161 Sunday #wvtm13 #storms #weather #damage #mothernature

Taylor Grantham told AL.com that she and her family felt lucky — their home only was left with a caved-in wall and damage to the roof while others nearby were destroyed. She added they heard the sirens, but her husband sprang to action when he saw the storm approaching. "He grabbed a mattress and covered us," she told AL.com. "We just were in the hallway and we stayed under the mattress until it was over.”

Video: Stories of survival from the devastating #tornado in Lee County, AL; many seeking shelter in the bathtub when they heard the tornado warning. @breakingweather @accuweather

Another woman told AccuWeather she first realized a tornado was coming when the wind picked up; she said she looked outside and her horse was running and panicking. She got into the tub with her husband, son, niece, and nephew, and they survived, she said. Still, the destruction of her home and the surrounding area was difficult to comprehend. "It really was beautiful out here," she said.

Five Bakers went into the bathroom. Five came out. This is what the bathroom looks like now: 4/

Granadas Baker told the New York Times his first sign a tornado was coming was when his ears popped. He rushed his wife and three children into the bathroom, then pushed against the door as winds tried to rip it open, he said. The storm lifted the roof off their home, but the Baker family survived. “There wasn’t even time to be afraid,” he told the Times. “I mean, we were scared. But the Lord kept us. Things you can replace. Lives you cannot.”

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

In nearby Smiths Station, the Buck Wild Saloon's roof and walls were ripped off by the wind. Owner David McBride told CBS News that he was sitting in his truck in the parking lot when the storm hit. "I seen the trash swirling in the air across the field over there. Then I said, 'Oh, no, this ain't good,'" McBride told CBS.



Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

Across the street, gas station owner Charlie Patel was at the counter when the tornado began tearing away at the building around him, he told CBS. Both men survived unharmed. So did one woman's dog, WRBL reported. The woman was reunited with her pet on Sunday as she returned to the destruction that was her home.

WATCH: A dog was rescued from the tornado debris in Lee County on Sunday.