Daniel Radcliffe Is Expecting His First Child With His Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is getting a new role: dad.

The Harry Potter actor and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, his representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News. The couple have been together for 10 years and first shared the screen in the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

Last year, Radcliffe opened up to People magazine about the happiness he's found in both his career and his personal life.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much. We're really happy," he said.

The couple have been private throughout their relationship, but photographers recently spotted Darke with a baby bump in New York.

An international star since the age of 12, Radcliffe has already been clear that he doesn't want that life for his future child.

"I wouldn't want fame for my kid," he told Newsweek last year.

But, he added, he still hopes he can share movie magic with them.

"I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'"