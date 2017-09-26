The Dallas Cowboys Took A Knee Monday Night — Before The National Anthem Began

ESPN

The team's actions came after NFL players across the league knelt or sat during the national anthem before games Sunday, defying ongoing criticism from President Donald Trump.

The protest movement began last year, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick repeatedly knelt during the anthem as a demonstration against police violence toward people of color. Since then, other professional athletes have also knelt during the anthem.

But the protests drew new attention — and support — after Trump said Friday that any player who didn't stand for the anthem was a "son of a bitch" who should be fired.

The president's comments prompted national debates about free speech and the right to peaceful demonstration — as well as what the protests themselves are about. Though multiple players have said they're making a statement about racism in the US, Trump has insisted the issue is only about respect for the flag.