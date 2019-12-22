A Massive Crash On A Virginia Highway Involved More Than 60 Cars

35 people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

A series of crashes involving 63 cars on Interstate 64 left dozens of people injured and closed all lanes of the highway for hours on Sunday. According to Virginia State Police, the chain-reaction crashes began around 7:50 a.m. on the highway's Queens Creek overpass in York County. The area was experiencing heavy fog at the time, and the bridge was also icy, police said.

No fatalities were immediately reported, and 35 people were taken to hospitals, police said. Their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

Images from the scene showed dozens of vehicles piled up in the westbound lanes on the bridge. Drivers and first responders were forced to climb over the wreckage. Rubberneckers in the eastbound lanes also crashed, police said, and for several hours all lanes of the interstate were closed.

