The Founder Of Cowboys For Trump Was Arrested After The Capitol Riot

The founder of Cowboys for Trump was arrested on Sunday for his role in the US Capitol riot earlier this month.

Couy Griffin, who serves as a county commissioner in his home state of New Mexico, appeared in multiple videos showing his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted about the events on social media. According to authorities, those public postings proved he was on the steps of the Capitol following the breach of security fences by the mob, and he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Griffin had also posted a video to the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page in which he said there could be more violence at the Capitol if he and other Trump supporters returned, according to authorities.

"You know, and if we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building," he said in the now-deleted video. "But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it."

FBI agents went on to interview Griffin after the riot and asked about his plans to return to DC for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. According to court documents, Griffin told them that he hoped there would not be violence, but he added there was "no option that's off the table for the sake of freedom."