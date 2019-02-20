The Covington Catholic student seen in a viral video is suing the Washington Post for $250 million, accusing the news organization of falsely describing him as racist and an instigator of a confrontation with a Native American man at a Washington, DC, protest.

Nicholas Sandmann, 16, and his parents filed the defamation lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, alleging in a complaint that the Post failed to verify the context of the video and, as a result, the teen has faced threats, bullying, and damage to his reputation.

"[The Post] intended to harm Nicholas because he was a white, Catholic boy wearing a MAGA hat, and consciously ignored the threats of harm that it knew would inevitably ensue, in favor of its political agenda," the complaint states.

A spokesperson for the Post told BuzzFeed News the organization was reviewing the lawsuit and planned to "mount a vigorous defense."

On Jan. 18, Sandmann and a group of teen boys wearing the pro-Trump hats had traveled to Washington, DC, for the national March for Life. Videos showed them at the Lincoln Memorial with a Native American veteran, Nathan Phillips, who was singing and playing a drum after the Indigenous Peoples March.

Videos from the scene show some of the teens chanting and making tomahawk chop gestures as Phillips moves through their crowd. One viral video tightly focuses on Phillips and Sandmann, who stands close to him and stares with a smile or smirk.

Early coverage of the protest described the teens as taunting and surrounding Phillips. He also told the Washington Post that Sandmann had blocked his path and he felt threatened by the teens, some of whom called out, "Build the wall."