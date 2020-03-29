Trump Is Now Recommending Americans Practice Social Distancing Until April 30

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

President Donald Trump said the White House will extend its guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak — which include working from home, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and avoiding travel — until April 30.



The comments during Sunday's coronavirus task force briefing came after Trump previously said he wanted US churches, businesses, and schools to reopen by Easter on April 12, which would have been a medical disaster. The president later walked that back and said White House recommendations would be based on data about the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Trump acknowledged that Easter could in fact be the peak of the outbreak, and it's likely the virus will continue to spread until at least June 1.

[If you're someone who is seeing the impact of the coronavirus firsthand, we’d like to hear from you. Reach out to us via one of our tip line channels.]



Confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continue to spike in the US as more tests are administered — and as more people die. As of Sunday, the US has reported more than 130,000 cases and more than 2,400 people have died.

At Sunday's briefing, Trump encouraged people to continue to follow the White House guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

"The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end," he said.

He added that he initially considered taking no action, rather allowing the virus to run its course like the flu.

"I thought about it," he said. "I said maybe we should ride it through."



Had that been done, Trump said health officials estimated 1.6-2.2 million people in the US would die.

But given how contagious the coronavirus is, and how severely sick people are getting, Trump said he recognized the need for the government to step in.