A College Student Found A Man Living Inside Her Closet Wearing Her Clothes

A student at the University of North Carolina Greensboro found a man inside her closet, wearing her clothes, after repeatedly noticing her belongings misplaced or missing.

The student told Fox 8 that she thought she had a ghost — she consistently locked her door and there was never a sign that anyone had broken in.

According to Greensboro police, on Saturday afternoon, the woman heard a noise coming from her closet and opened the door to find 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford.

"I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet," the student, identified as Maddie, told Fox 8. “I’m like, 'Who’s there?' And somebody answers, 'Me.' He’s like, ‘Oh my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes."