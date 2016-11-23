CNN Chief Promises To Hold Trump's "Feet To The Fire"

"We will hold the new administration's feet to the fire, and they should respect that even if they don't welcome it," Jeff Zucker said.

Zucker on press pool. "This is not about access for the press itself. It is about access for all Americans." #cpj

CNN President Jeff Zucker, speaking Tuesday night at the Committee to Protect Journalists dinner in New York, encouraged members of the media to remember their primary role: bringing accountability to government.

Though Zucker said he believed it was too early to judge how President-elect Donald Trump's administration would behave toward journalists, his promises during the campaign had raised some concerns.

"We must all remember that the primary responsibility of the media is accountability of government," Zucker said. "We will hold the new administration's feet to the fire, and they should respect that even if they don't welcome it."

The comments drew some laughs in the crowd. Earlier this year, CNN hired Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a commentator while Lewandowski remained on the Trump payroll. Lewandowski later resigned from network after Trump's victory, and is now again an adviser to the president-elect.