Chicago Has Elected A Black Woman As Mayor For The First Time

Chicago voters elected Lori Lightfoot as mayor on Tuesday, marking the first time in history the city of more than 2.7 million residents will be led by a black woman.



Lightfoot, 56, is a former federal prosecutor and faced off against Toni Preckwinkle, a retired teacher who previously served on the city council and county board of commissioners. With 1,464 out of 2,069 precincts reporting results, Lightfoot had a commanding lead with 74% of the vote compared to Preckwinkle's 25%.

In addition to being the first black woman to serve as mayor, Lightfoot will also be Chicago's first openly gay mayor. It's also her first time holding elected office.

ā€œI feel very humbled and honored. Iā€™m gonna do everything I can to earn it,ā€ Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times at a victory party.



During the campaign, Lightfoot used her new entry into politics as a selling point, pledging to bring new ideas to city government and to fight against corruption.

Tuesday's election was a runoff of the February general election, where 14 candidates ran for mayor. Current mayor Rahm Emanuel did not seek reelection for a third term.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.