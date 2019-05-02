Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew Has Died At 74

"The Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film."

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday, his family said. He was 74. The cause of Mayhew's death was not immediately announced. The 7-foot 2-inch actor had in recent years had mobility issues and in 2018 underwent spinal surgery. Mayhew originated the role of Chewbacca, the Wookiee pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original Star Wars trilogy and returned for Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. "He fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in Star Wars: The Force Awakens," a family statement said. "He also consulted on The Last Jedi in an attempt to teach his successor."

Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew signs autographs in 2007.

For decades, Mayhew traveled to conventions and developed deep relationships with fans and other Star Wars cast members, his family said. "He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth," the family said. "But to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film." In a 2002 interview with the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper, Mayhew talked about what it was like playing the same character for decades. None of the original cast members could have guessed how big Star Wars would become, he said. "There's still an excitement factor, just being involved," he told the newspaper. "You are part of movie history, and being able to come back and do a character. It's just wonderful feeling."



Reuters Chewbacca receives the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher in 1997.