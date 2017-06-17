Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine And Heroin In Her System When She Died, Coroner Says

The Los Angeles County Coroner released its full autopsy report on Monday, saying multiple drugs were found in Fisher's system, but that it could not determine if those drugs contributed to the actor's death.

Carrie Fisher had cocaine in her system at the time of her death but it's not clear if the drug was a contributing factor in her death, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

On Friday, the coroner released a report saying the actress died of sleep apnea and other "undetermined factors." But another report released Monday said Fisher may have used cocaine two days before her death and that traces of heroin and MDMA were also found in her system.

The actor and writer, who rose to fame as Star Wars' Princess Leia in 1977, died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles from London. Her mother, actor Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner released its initial findings, which did not conclusively determine a single cause of death for Fisher, who was 60. The report noted that she had sleep apnea, as well as hardening of her arteries. The report also noted she had taken multiple drugs, but investigators could not determine if they had contributed to her death.

Fisher spoke openly about her diagnosis with bipolar disorder, for which she was on prescription medication, and became an advocate for mental health in her life.



"There is treatment and a variety of medications that can alleviate your symptoms if you are manic depressive or depressive," she told USA Today in 2002. "You can lead a normal life, whatever that is."



On Saturday, Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, said her mom "ultimately died of" her lifelong battle with drug addiction and mental illness.

"She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases," Lourd said. "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases."



"I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles," Lourd said. "Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”