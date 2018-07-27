Cardi B Said She Won't Be Going On Tour With Bruno Mars: "I'm Not Ready To Leave My Baby Behind"
"I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."
Cardi B is canceling her tour dates with Bruno Mars this fall to recover from giving birth and spend time with her baby.
The rapper was scheduled to go on tour in September with a grueling schedule of dates, less than two months after giving birth.
Her daughter, Kulture, was born on July 10 and Cardi said she had planned to bring the infant with her. But, she wrote on Instagram Thursday, "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."
"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she added.
She also said she hoped fans would understand.
"This decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"
Bruno Mars said he understood and wished the new mama his best.
"You are absolutely doing the right thing," he wrote. "I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor."
