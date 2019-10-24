A Car Slammed Into A Drunk Driver Running A Red Light, Protecting A Couple Pushing A Stroller
Phoenix police said the heroic driver was injured but would survive.
A woman drove into the path of a speeding Jeep running a red light into an intersection, shielding a couple pushing a stroller through a crosswalk and potentially saving their lives.
The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday shared the traffic camera video of the shocking crash, which took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14. In a Facebook post, police described the 27-year-old woman who blocked the pedestrians from being run over as "an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz."
She was hurt in the crash, but her injuries weren't life threatening, police said.
In the video, a line of cars turns left as other traffic is stopped. Two people on foot with a stroller then begin to cross the street as a Jeep blows through a red light toward them.
A Chevy Cruze sedan is then driven into the Jeep's path, blocking it from hitting the pedestrians. They safely cross to the other side as the cars spin out of the crash.
After the crash, the Jeep's driver — identified as Ernesto Otanez Oveso — and a woman passenger got out and attempted to flee, police said. Another driver who witnessed the crash followed Oveso, who then stabbed the witness's car door, police said.
Oveso was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated assault. A gun was also found inside the Jeep, and Oveso was additionally booked on being a prohibited person in suspicion of a firearm, police said.
