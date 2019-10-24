A Car Slammed Into A Drunk Driver Running A Red Light, Protecting A Couple Pushing A Stroller

A woman drove into the path of a speeding Jeep running a red light into an intersection, shielding a couple pushing a stroller through a crosswalk and potentially saving their lives.

The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday shared the traffic camera video of the shocking crash, which took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14. In a Facebook post, police described the 27-year-old woman who blocked the pedestrians from being run over as "an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz."



She was hurt in the crash, but her injuries weren't life threatening, police said.

In the video, a line of cars turns left as other traffic is stopped. Two people on foot with a stroller then begin to cross the street as a Jeep blows through a red light toward them.