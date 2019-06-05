The White Campground Worker Who Pulled A Gun On A Black Couple Has Been Charged With A Crime

The white campground employee who pulled a gun on a black couple trying to have a picnic has been charged with a misdemeanor count of threatening exhibition of a weapon.

Ruby Howell, 70, lost her job with Kampgrounds of America after video of the confrontation at Oktibbeha County Lake, near Starkville, Mississippi, was posted on Facebook and went viral. In the video, Howell, wearing a KOA shirt, holds a gun as she talks to Jessica and Franklin Richardson, who had been attempting to have a picnic by the lake on Memorial Day.

The couple didn't know they needed a reservation at the campground to sit by the lake, Jessica Richardson said in the video, which included the caption, "Racism is alive and well." In the footage, she also told Howell the gun was unnecessary — all the campground manager had to do was ask them to leave.