California Voters Are Sick Of Daylight Saving Time, But Nothing's Changing Just Yet

Me, every single year. As if it’s never happened before.

Daylight Saving Time ended on Sunday, and setting back the clock an hour has been ROUGH.

So what's the point? THERE ISN'T ONE.

So in this divided political moment, California voters boldly came together on Tuesday to say they'd had enough of this nonsense.

Proposition 7, a statewide ballot initiative in 2018, would permanently keep California in Daylight Saving Time, meaning more light in the evenings and no falling back in November.

Proponents said doing away with the time change would be good for people who have a hard time adjusting, particularly the elderly and children. Supporters also pointed to research that showed a connection between time changes and fatal car crashes.

Opponents suggested staying on Daylight Saving Time would make winter mornings extra dark, which could be a safety hazard for children trying to get to school.