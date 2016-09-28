California Eliminates Statute Of Limitations For Rape In Wake Of Cosby Case

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law Wednesday after it received bipartisan support, as well as praise from law enforcement and women’s rights advocates.

California will no longer put a deadline on the prosecution of rape and other sexual assaults.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed the Justice for Victims Act, which eliminates the criminal statute of limitations on rape, sodomy, lewd or lascivious acts, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation, and sexual penetration. Previously, a perpetrator could only be convicted within 10 years of the crime.

“Rapists should never be able to evade legal consequences simply because an arbitrary time limit has expired,” State Sen. Connie Leyva said in a statement. “There must never be an expiration date on justice!”

The bill had received unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature. The California Women’s Law Center was involved in drafting its language, and local district attorneys and the California Police Chiefs Association also supported it. Six California women who have accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them testified before lawmakers.

One of them, Lili Bernard, visited the office of each legislator with a box of evidence she had saved over the years related to her case. Bernard first went public with her story more than 20 years after she said Cosby drugged, raped, and threatened her. After learning her case could not even be considered by prosecutors because the statute of limitations had passed, she joined with other advocates and survivors of sexual assault under the banner of End Rape SOL to lobby for the bill.