Britney Spears Posted A New Instagram Message Saying “A Huge Part” Of Her “Has Died” Since Her Sons Stopped Seeing Her

Britney Spears described in a series of voice messages Saturday how hurt she's been that her sons have broken off contact with her, and she also explained why it's been so important for her to use social media to share what's on her mind — even though it has caused issues in their relationship.

It was the latest in a public back-and-forth involving the pop star, her ex Kevin Federline, and their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Last month, Federline told the Daily Mail that the boys had cut off contact with their mother over how she used social media, and in another interview, Jayden said that he thought she was compulsively posting to Instagram for attention.

Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie Spears for putting the pop star in a conservatorship, the legal arrangement that controlled her life for almost 14 years. For most of that time, Britney was unable to speak openly about her experiences, and it was only after she called the conservatorship "abusive" in an explosive court hearing that a judge agreed that it was time for it to end.

Initially, Britney responded to her son's interview by calling out his lack of respect for her and accusing him of being angry that he'll stop receiving child support payments from her when he turns 18. On Saturday, she said she has more to say.

"With my kids now making the claims that 'She’s not good enough, she wants attention,'" she said. "Yeah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry. I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so fucking offended."

