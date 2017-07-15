Brazilian Court Dismisses Case Against Swimmer Ryan Lochte

Lochte was charged with falsely reporting a crime after he told reporters he was robbed at gunpoint during a night out at the Rio Olympics.

A Brazilian court on Friday dismissed the case against US swimmer Ryan Lochte, who had been charged with falsely reporting a crime after his tale of being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics fell apart.

The news was reported by USA Today, which through an investigation found that while Lochte exaggerated, the broad strokes of his story were true.

The gold medalist sparked a global media frenzy after he told his mother he and other swimmers were violently robbed in Rio. She told reporters, then Lochte himself publicly described having a gun held to his head by a robber dressed as a police officer.