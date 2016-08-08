Boy Who Died On World's Tallest Waterslide Suffered Neck Injury

Caleb was on the water slide with two women, KSHB reported. They sustained minor facial injuries, and he was found at the bottom of the slide with a fatal neck injury, police said.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said the park closed immediately out of respect for the boy's family, as well as to give staff time to cope.

"This is not something we’ve experienced," she said.

The park planned to reopen Wednesday, although the water slide would remain closed.

All rides had been inspected by an outside party before the start of the summer season, and park said staff inspect them daily.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Prosapio said.

The Schwab family was at the park on Sunday as part of elected officials day, the Star reported. Lawmakers and their families received free entry and lunch, and many local officials turned out for the day.