Boxer Manny Pacquiao's Home Was Burglarized While He Was Away At A Fight

Boxer Manny Pacquiao's home in Los Angeles was burglarized over the weekend while he was in Las Vegas for a fight.

The 40-year-old Filipino welterweight fought Adrien Broner on Saturday, winning a unanimous victory in 12 rounds. The fight, which took place at the MGM Grand, was his first appearance in the ring since 2016.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a report Sunday afternoon that a home in the 500 block of North Plymouth Boulevard had been burglarized. Pacquiao has owned a home there, in the upscale Larchmont neighborhood, since 2009.

Suspects entered the home, ransacked it, and took property before fleeing, Officer Mike Lopez told BuzzFeed News. Representatives for Pacquiao believe it took place while the boxer was in the ring Saturday night, NBC News and the LA Times reported. No one was home at the time; a family member who lives in the home full-time had traveled to Las Vegas for the fight, according to the LA Times.

Authorities didn't immediately release information about what was taken.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏