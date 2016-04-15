Board Recommends Parole For Charles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten

Van Houten was 19 when she and others killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969.

A California review board recommended parole for former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on Thursday, more than 40 years after she was sent to prison for her role in the murder of a wealthy couple in 1969.



The recommendation by the California Board of Parole must still undergo further review before it is sent to Gov. Jerry Brown, who has the final say. He has previously denied parole for another Manson family member, the Associated Press reported.

As the youngest Manson follower involved in the string of Los Angeles killings, attorneys for Van Houten have argued that she should face less blame for her actions. She was 19 at the time and under the influence of LSD.

Van Houten's attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, told the AP that she is not a danger to the public and should be freed.

"The only violent thing she has ever done in her entire life was this crime and that was under the control of Charles Manson," he said. "She is just not a public safety risk, and when you are not a public safety risk, the law says you shall be released."

On Aug. 10, 1969, Van Houten and others entered the Los Feliz home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Van Houten held Rosemary LaBianca down while she was killed, then also stabbed her 14 times. They wrote in blood on the walls and also carved "WAR" into Leno LaBianca's stomach.