Blue Bell Recalls Cookie Dough Ice Cream Over Listeria Contamination Concerns

The recall affects ice cream that could contain listeria distributed in 10 states.

Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling some pints and half gallons of its cookie dough ice cream after discovering possible listeria contamination.

The voluntary recall comes after Blue Bell last year recalled all of its products in a listeria outbreak that affected several of its manufacturing facilities. Three people died in Kansas of infections related to the bacteria.

Since then, the company has undertaken more safety precautions, a spokesman said in a news release, and the new recall came "out of an abundance of caution." No one has gotten sick, the company said, and the recall affects a "limited number" of products.