A Black Teen Says Her Dance Team Told Her She Was "Too Dark" To Perform

A black teen is suing her former dance coach after she says she was told she could not perform because her skin was too dark, and was then retaliated against when she spoke up about the discrimination.

Camille Sturdivant, now a freshman at the University of Missouri, filed the federal lawsuit last month against Blue Valley Schools in Overland Park, Kansas, the high school principal, the former dance coach, and a parent of a former teammate. According to her complaint, she was excluded from a dance performance and singled out because of her race. When her parents initially asked school leaders to take action, they did nothing, the complaint said.

Sturdivant was a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School in the 2017-18 school year and one of two black students on the Dazzlers dance team. In July 2017, the team's choreographer told her she was "too dark" to take part in a contemporary dance performance and claimed her skin would clash with the costumes, her complaint said.

When her parents met with the school's principal about the incident, they were told it was up to the dance coach to decide who would perform, the complaint said.

Sturdivant said she remained a member of the team for the rest of the school year and was allowed to dance, but that the coach, Carley Fine was "dismissive" of her. In April 2018, Sturidvant received big news: she'd earned a spot on the University of Missouri's Golden Girls dance squad.