BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Beyoncé Just Dropped A "Mi Gente" Remix To Benefit Mexico And Puerto Rico

news

Beyoncé Just Dropped A "Mi Gente" Remix To Benefit Mexico And Puerto Rico

The star announced she'd donate proceeds of the song to charity as she continued to direct fans to #beygood and help disaster relief efforts in Houston, Florida, and beyond.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 28, 2017, at 10:59 p.m. ET

Beyoncé added her voice to the hit song Mi Gente on Thursday and said proceeds would go to disaster relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to https://www.beyonce.com/reliefefforts/," she wrote on Instagram as well as her website.

The song came with a new video, featuring people dancing and the bobbing heads of Beyoncé, J Balvin, and Willy William guiding viewers through the lyrics.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Colombian and French duo's hit has become one of the most successful fully Spanish-language songs in the US ever. As of this week, it had reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it had more than 890 million views on YouTube.

The new song comes as Beyoncé has been raising money for hurricane relief under her #BEYGOOD banner.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

The Houston native donated to relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey hit, and she encouraged her fans to do what they could to help.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said in an August statement to the Houston Chronicle.

Since then, she's expanded the scope of disaster relief efforts. On her website, she links to various organizations that are working on the ground in Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida, and Texas.

"We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world," the site says. "There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most."

The Beyhive, obviously, loved her lyrics — in English and Spanish.

Y’all don’t understand how I’m SCREAMING at Beyoncé rapping “I been giving birth on these haters cuz I’m fertile” o… https://t.co/hwvNVMe3vb
Kingsley @kingsleyyy

Y’all don’t understand how I’m SCREAMING at Beyoncé rapping “I been giving birth on these haters cuz I’m fertile” o… https://t.co/hwvNVMe3vb

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Me SERVING Mi Gente ft Beyoncé without understanding a single spanish lyric
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

Me SERVING Mi Gente ft Beyoncé without understanding a single spanish lyric

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they applauded that she was doing something good with her talent, wealth, and fame.

PSA: @Beyonce DID THIS IM SO SPEECHLESS SOMETIMES I FORGET THAT SHE KNOWS SPANISH LIKE HONESTLY SHE’S SO AMAZING AN… https://t.co/GB0sled3j8
Devonne @djdevonne

PSA: @Beyonce DID THIS IM SO SPEECHLESS SOMETIMES I FORGET THAT SHE KNOWS SPANISH LIKE HONESTLY SHE’S SO AMAZING AN… https://t.co/GB0sled3j8

Reply Retweet Favorite
beyoncé and rihanna really the new FEMA
Desus Nice @desusnice

beyoncé and rihanna really the new FEMA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Despacito featuring Justin Bieber" who?

BEYONCÉ PUT MI GENTE ON SPOTIFY SHE'S REALLY COMING FOR DESPACITO'S NECK WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY DONATING TO THE CARRI… https://t.co/Fr8zYrbp2V
lost twig @lostwig

BEYONCÉ PUT MI GENTE ON SPOTIFY SHE'S REALLY COMING FOR DESPACITO'S NECK WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY DONATING TO THE CARRI… https://t.co/Fr8zYrbp2V

Reply Retweet Favorite

SLAY

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

Live Updates: "Puerto Rico Is Bigger Than Katrina" Says Former US General

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT