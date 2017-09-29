Beyoncé Just Dropped A "Mi Gente" Remix To Benefit Mexico And Puerto Rico
The star announced she'd donate proceeds of the song to charity as she continued to direct fans to #beygood and help disaster relief efforts in Houston, Florida, and beyond.
Beyoncé added her voice to the hit song Mi Gente on Thursday and said proceeds would go to disaster relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands.
The song came with a new video, featuring people dancing and the bobbing heads of Beyoncé, J Balvin, and Willy William guiding viewers through the lyrics.
The new song comes as Beyoncé has been raising money for hurricane relief under her #BEYGOOD banner.
The Beyhive, obviously, loved her lyrics — in English and Spanish.
And they applauded that she was doing something good with her talent, wealth, and fame.
"Despacito featuring Justin Bieber" who?
SLAY
