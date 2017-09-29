Beyoncé Just Dropped A "Mi Gente" Remix To Benefit Mexico And Puerto Rico

The Houston native donated to relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey hit, and she encouraged her fans to do what they could to help.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said in an August statement to the Houston Chronicle.

Since then, she's expanded the scope of disaster relief efforts. On her website, she links to various organizations that are working on the ground in Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida, and Texas.

"We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world," the site says. "There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most."