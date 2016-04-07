Bernie Sanders Says Hillary Clinton Is Not "Qualified" To Be President

The attack came hours after Clinton said Sanders should have "done his homework" before conducting a recent newspaper interview.

In his strongest attack yet against his Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that Hillary Clinton is not qualified to be president.

Sanders made the comments to a crowd gathered at a rally in Philadelphia, where he said Clinton seemed "nervous" over his recent string of primary victories.

Sanders appeared to be referencing an interview from earlier in the day on MSNBC's Morning Joe where Clinton was asked three times if she thought Sanders was qualified to be president. She said voters would have to make that decision.

Host Joe Scarborough asked the questions in light of a recent interview Sanders conducted with the New York Daily News where the candidate was pressed on how he would break up big banks, a frequent promise of his campaign. The newspaper asked Sanders if he believed the Federal Reserve already has the authority to take action.

"Well, I don't know if the Fed has it. But I think the administration can have it," Sanders replied.

Scarborough asked if Clinton thought Sanders was ready and qualified to be president.

Clinton said it seemed that Sanders hadn't "done his homework," which raised questions.

"What he has been saying about the core issue in his whole campaign doesn't seem to be rooted in an understanding of either the law, or the practical ways you get something done." she said. "And I will leave it to voters to decide who can do the job that the country needs."