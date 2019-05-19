A Survivor Of The Columbine Shooting Has Died At Age 37

The Colorado resident had grown up to be a speaker on addiction and trauma, based on his experiences as a teenager and young adult. He was 17 when one of two gunmen entered his school library, shot him, and killed his friends and classmates.

Austin Eubanks, who survived being shot at Columbine High School in 1999, has died at age 37.

Eubanks at a memorial service on April 25, 1999, for the victims of the Columbine shooting.

Eubanks was found dead on Saturday, and the cause of death has not yet been determined, his family told BuzzFeed News. There were no signs of foul play, the Routt County coroner told the Associated Press, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“We thank the recovery community for its support," his family said. "As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

In the days after the 1999 shooting, Eubanks was prescribed pain medication for his physical injuries, but he'd later say, even after his body healed, his emotional pain remained debilitating.

"So I continued taking the medication that was prescribed for my pain," he said in a TEDx talk in 2017. "I was addicted before I even knew what was happening."

After more than a decade of struggling, he said a 14-month treatment program helped him lean into his pain and find recovery.

"I had to go through the stages of grief I should have been going through at 17, at age 29," he said. "But I refused to keep running."