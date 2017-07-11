16 People Dead After Marine Plane Crashes In Mississippi
Local officials said all 16 victims were onboard the military KC-130 aircraft when it crashed in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, leaving no survivors.
Sixteen people were confirmed dead Monday, after a military airplane crashed in rural Mississippi.
A spokesperson for the Marine Corps said Monday that the aircraft "experienced a mishap," but would not provide additional information about the plane's route or passengers.
The plane, a KC-130, crashed into a field near the Leflore-Sunflower county line, in central Mississippi, around 4:30 p.m. Images from social media and local news reports showed clouds of smoke billowing above the crash site.
The president responded to the news in a tweet offering his condolences Tuesday.
By late Monday night, multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, were working at the scene of the crash.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked for prayers following the accident. "Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," he said in a statement on Facebook.
US Senator Thad Cochran, also of Mississippi, said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life" in the crash.
US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, also tweeted his condolences.
