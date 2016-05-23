At Least 17 Girls Reported Dead After Fire At Thailand Dormitory

The girls at the boarding house adjacent to a school were between the ages of 5 and 13.

Fire broke out Sunday night at a dormitory in Northern Thailand, leaving at least 17 girls dead, local authorities told AFP.

The dormitory is adjacent to the Pithakkiart Witthaya school and home to 38 girls between the ages of 5 and 13 who left their rural villages to study, the Thai Rath newspaper reported.



Other girls were injured and two were missing, Thai Rath reported.