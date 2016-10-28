As Trump Struggles In Polls, Supporters Pray For His Victory

“I think the Lord’s watching over us,” one supporter told BuzzFeed News. “That's why we're going to win.”

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Donald Trump stood behind in national polls on Thursday, but supporters in this small Ohio city were certain their candidate could pull off a victory -- they were praying for him.

Many of the candidate's supporters who turned out for a campaign rally at the Clark County Fairgrounds said they supported Trump because they believed he would stand up for their Christian values. Some had been enthusiastic about Trump from the beginning. Others figured he was their best chance against Hillary Clinton.

“Democrats seem to be so anti-Christian,” said George Myers, 67. Myers said he was disappointed in Trump and Clinton as the major party choices, but he would be voting Republican.

“It's not right,” he said. “Our country is founded on Christian principles.”

To take the lead, Carol Elliott, 56, said Trump should just keep doing what he's been doing -- talking to Americans at events like Thursday’s rally.

“I think he touches the heart of the American people, and he really cares,” she said.

Recent accusations from women who said Trump made inappropriate sexual advances didn't phase her; it was just gossip, she said.

“Who cares about 20 years ago?” She said. “His character, today's character, should explain it all.”

She and her husband agreed that the country needed a Trump win.

“[We're] saying a lot of prayers,” Rick Elliott said. “Otherwise we're going to be in a lot of trouble.”

To Kevan Strohmeier, 62, a Clinton victory would mean dire consequences.

“There's going to be a bad war,” she said. “She ain't gonna win, so we don't have to worry about that.”

Strohmeier was seeing Trump for the third time on Thursday, and she said she remained impressed with him.

“I think the Lord’s watching over us,” she said. “That's why we're going to win.”