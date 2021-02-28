 Skip To Content
A Second Woman Has Accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Two women have now spoken out about the conditions they faced while working with the New York governor.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on February 28, 2021, at 3:49 p.m. ET

After a second woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, the state's attorney general pushed back at the governor's proposal for a review of his conduct, saying it fell short of the independent investigation outlined by law.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that Charlotte Bennett, 25, was harassed by the governor as she worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser. As they were alone in the governor's office at the state capitol, he asked her a series of questions about her personal life and relationships that she understood to be a sexual advance, the Times reported.

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett told the Times. "And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job."

Cuomo's administration is also reportedly facing federal investigation after it was revealed it withheld the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes as a way to evade scrutiny from the Trump administration. Lawmakers considering whether to remove vast emergency powers he obtained at the start of the pandemic, while Cuomo himself comes under increasing scrutiny for what officials for years have called a bullying style of governing.

Bennett came forward after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, published a detailed account last week of what she faced while working with the governor over several years. Boylan said sexual harassment and bullying were pervasive, and in 2018, the governor kissed her on the lips.

In statements, Cuomo has said Boylan's account is untrue. He said he also did not make an advance to Bennett and he did not intend to act inappropriately toward her.

The governor's office has said it is committed to an independent review of what happened, but so far, critics are calling the plans toothless and questioning the influence of Cuomo's political allies.

Like a true abuser, @NYGovCuomo continues to work behind the scenes to undermine the truth and to harm his many victims. His abuse of power never ends. He does not get to choose his judge and jury. We do. And what is abundantly clear to me is the governor should resign.

Cuomo first came under fire for his initial plan to assign the review of what happened to former federal judge Barbara Jones, with fellow Democrats in the state saying an independent investigator — someone not handpicked by Cuomo — should take charge.

Then, on Sunday, the governor's office announced it had asked the New York attorney general and chief judge of the court of appeals to together select an "independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation" to conduct a review and write a public report.

"All members of the Governor's office will cooperate fully. We will have no further comment until the report is issued," said a statement from Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to the governor.

But state Attorney General Leticia James said the allegations demand an independent investigation. Under state law, the governor must formally refer such an investigation to the attorney general's office.

As of Sunday afternoon, that hadn't happened, a spokesperson for James told BuzzFeed News. Without it, any review of Cuomo's behavior will lack subpoena power — so witness statements and documents will be limited to what's provided voluntarily.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News on the lack of a referral.

While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task. The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.

As outlined under state law, investigations referred to the attorney general also don't involve a judge in appointing an investigator. Cuomo's request that the attorney general work with Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore to select an investigator drew questions after it was announced. DiFiore had no comment, according to a court spokesperson.

DiFiore was appointed to her role by Cuomo in 2015, and earlier this year, her daughter easily secured a judgeship after Cuomo moved her main opponent , the New York Law Journal reported.

James said she did not accept the proposal.

"While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task," she said.

