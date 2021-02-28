After a second woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, the state's attorney general pushed back at the governor's proposal for a review of his conduct, saying it fell short of the independent investigation outlined by law.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that Charlotte Bennett, 25, was harassed by the governor as she worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser. As they were alone in the governor's office at the state capitol, he asked her a series of questions about her personal life and relationships that she understood to be a sexual advance, the Times reported.

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett told the Times. "And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job."

Cuomo's administration is also reportedly facing federal investigation after it was revealed it withheld the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes as a way to evade scrutiny from the Trump administration. Lawmakers considering whether to remove vast emergency powers he obtained at the start of the pandemic, while Cuomo himself comes under increasing scrutiny for what officials for years have called a bullying style of governing.

Bennett came forward after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, published a detailed account last week of what she faced while working with the governor over several years. Boylan said sexual harassment and bullying were pervasive, and in 2018, the governor kissed her on the lips.

In statements, Cuomo has said Boylan's account is untrue. He said he also did not make an advance to Bennett and he did not intend to act inappropriately toward her.

The governor's office has said it is committed to an independent review of what happened, but so far, critics are calling the plans toothless and questioning the influence of Cuomo's political allies.