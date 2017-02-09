BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Amal And George Clooney Are Expecting Twins

celebrity

Amal And George Clooney Are Expecting Twins

The human rights lawyer and Hollywood star were married in 2014.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 4:47 p.m. ET

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins 👶👶

The news came after speculation that Amal Clooney might be dressing for a baby bump.
David M. Benett / Getty Images

The news came after speculation that Amal Clooney might be dressing for a baby bump.

Julie Chen confirmed the pregnancy Thursday on The Talk. Amal Clooney is due in June, she said.

A family friend also confirmed the news to AFP. A representative for George Clooney did not immediately send a pregnancy announcement BuzzFeed's way.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

A family friend also confirmed the news to AFP. A representative for George Clooney did not immediately send a pregnancy announcement BuzzFeed's way.

The human rights lawyer and Hollywood star were married in 2014 in Venice and have basically been ~couple goals~ ever since.

Robino Salvatore / GC Images

Like, really.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

These kids are getting some intelligent and gorgeous genes.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Of course, the news comes as we are still collectively unmoored by Beyoncé's announcement that she is pregnant with twins.

instagram.com

Could a Clooney and Carter kids playdate be in the future??

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Beyoncé Just Announced She’s Pregnant With Twins

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT