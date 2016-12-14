Alan Thicke, TV Dad Of "Growing Pains," Dies At 69

Thicke was taken to a hospital Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

Actor Alan Thicke, the dad in TV's Growing Pains, died Tuesday of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 69.

Thicke collapsed while playing hockey and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, TMZ first reported. His death was later confirmed by the publicist for Thicke's son, singer Robin Thicke.

The actor was the quintessential sitcom dad in the '80s series, where he played Dr. Jason Seaver for 167 episodes. He often appeared in other dad-like roles after Growing Pains ended in 1992, most recently showing up in Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of Full House.

The Ontario native is survived by his wife, Tanya Callau, and three sons: Brennan Thicke, Carter Thicke, and Robin Thicke. Starting in 2014, he starred with his wife and youngest son in Unusually Thicke, a Canadian reality show/sitcom hybrid.