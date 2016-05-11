Accused Planned Parenthood Shooter Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

Mental health experts had testified about 58-year-old Robert Dear's delusions as he made continual outbursts within the courtroom over two days of hearings.

The man who described himself as a "warrior for the babies" after he allegedly shot and killed three people at a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs was found incompetent to stand trial on Wednesday.

The competency hearing for Robert Dear was, like previous court appearances, marked by the 58-year-old saying he was guilty and that he wanted to represent himself. One reporter inside the courtroom counted at least 19 outbursts in the hearing's first day. Cameras were not allowed inside.

Dear will now be sent to a state mental hospital for treatment attempting to restore him to competency. A review of his case was scheduled for Aug. 11.



Dear's lawyers have argued that he needed mental health treatment and was unable to understand and participate in court proceedings. He is charged with more than 100 crimes, including murder and attempted murder, in the Nov. 27 attack on the Planned Parenthood facility.

Documents released last month revealed that Dear told police he had been motivated by anti-abortion beliefs and reports that Planned Parenthood sold "baby parts." In the same interview, he quoted Bible verses and described President Obama as the anti-Christ.