A Woman Was Shot Dead During A Police Academy Role-Playing Exercise

A 73-year-old volunteer was killed Tuesday when a police officer mistakenly shot her during a citizen's police academy event in Florida.

The Punta Gorda, Florida, police department hosted the two-hour event on Tuesday night for about 35 members of the community. Mary Knowlton, 73, attended and was selected for a role-play exercise on using lethal force.

In the "shoot/don't shoot" exercise, participants made decisions on when or when not to use lethal force. An officer participating in the exercise was supposed to be using a revolver loaded with blanks, police said.

Instead, the gun contained live ammunition, and Knowlton was struck. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how the revolver came to be loaded, Police Chief Tom Lewis said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and in the meantime, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

"Everyone involved in this accident is in a state of overwhelming shock and grief," Lewis said on Tuesday.