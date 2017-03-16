A Pregnant Teenager Was Killed By Police As They Tried To Arrest A Robbery Suspect

Family members of 16-year-old Elena Mondragon said she was a passenger in a car whose driver was suspected of armed robbery and rammed a police vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed by police officers Tuesday in Northern California after the car she was riding in rammed a police vehicle.

Family members identified the girl as Elena Mondragon, who they called Ebbie, and described her as witty and fun-loving. She was pregnant when she was killed, KTVU reported.

On Tuesday, Mondragon was one of four people in a car that had been reported stolen, the Hayward Police Department said. The car had been connected to multiple armed robberies in Fremont and the Bay Area, police said, and Fremont Police Department detectives attempted to stop it at an apartment complex.

Instead of stopping, the driver rammed cars including a police vehicle — injuring the two Fremont detectives, authorities said. They opened fire at the driver, Hayward police said, but they struck only the car and Mondragon.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name has not publicly been released, but a family member started a GoFundMe to ask for prayers and donations toward funeral expenses.

"Her single mother does not have means or frame of mind to handle these details," the page said.