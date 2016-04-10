A Prank Caller Convinced Workers To Smash A Burger King's Windows

The prank in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, isn't the first time workers have been tricked into damaging fast food restaurants.

A video posted on YouTube appears to show the employees smashing a series of windows at the Burger King.

Workers at a Minnesota Burger King smashed its windows after a caller said the building would otherwise explode.

Police are investigating Saturday's incident, the Associated Press reported , and the estimated amount of damage was not immediately known.

The caller claimed to be with the fire department and told employees there had been a gas leak, the Star Tribune reported. He said the build up of gas would cause an explosion if the windows of the building weren't broken.

The store's manager and employees evacuated the building, then systematically broke each window, the Star Tribune reported.