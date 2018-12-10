Here is @lloyd_rm grabbing the mace just now

But shit really hit the fan Monday — Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a member of Parliament, grabbed the mace!

Okay, to be accurate: There are a few maces, and they've been around Parliament since the 1600s. In the House of Commons, the 5-foot gilt rod is carried in every day and placed on a table.

The big, shiny stick is a symbol of royal authority, and without it, the members of Parliament aren't allowed to meet or pass laws.

Perhaps more importantly, no one is supposed to touch the mace except the serjeant at arms for the House — or their deputy.