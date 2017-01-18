A Man Tried To Set Himself On Fire Outside Of Donald Trump's DC Hotel
The man told a reporter that he had tried to set himself on fire as a protest against the president-elect.
A man burned himself Tuesday night as he set a fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
The man told an NBC reporter that he had been trying to light himself on fire as a form of protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
"I was trying to set myself on fire as an act of protest," the man told NBC Washington. "Protesting the fact that we've elected somebody incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States."
